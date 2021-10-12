Discovery+ lands in Canada next week

Discovery+, the cable programmer’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, will be available in Canada starting October 19.

The service will be available starting at Can$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for Can$6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

At launch in Canada, Discovery+ will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Google TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Samsung smart TVs and Xbox One and Series X/S consoles.

“We are thrilled to launch discovery+ in Canada, a country of devoted Discovery fans and home to many of the most beloved stars in our family,” said JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Streaming and International, in a statement. “Discovery+ is one of one: the definitive real life streaming service, and we deliver the best streaming value to our fans. We know it will resonate with our loyal audience in Canada, as we continue to roll the service out to a number of key markets around the world throughout the rest of 2021.”

Discovery+ is entering Canada with an integrated marketing partnership in place with Corus Entertainment across linear networks, radio, digital and social platforms, and ad sales partnerships with The Trade Desk, MediaMath, Adobe, Magnite and Freewheel.

"We are excited to build on over 20 years as joint venture partners with Discovery in Canada," said Corus CEO Doug Murphy in a statement. "As the country’s leader in lifestyle content, Corus' extensive suite of media assets provide broad scale and reach to audiences seeking to experience Discovery's deep library of world class content wherever they are. With our expertise in driving discoverability and brand recognition, we look forward to supporting the growth of discovery+ in Canada.”

Discovery+ arrived in the U.S. in January after having already launched with Sky in the U.K. and Ireland in 2020. Discovery has also added distribution deals with Vodafone that cover the provider’s TV and mobile customers in the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland, and at the time said it was planning 2021 launches in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Brazil and in parts of Asia.