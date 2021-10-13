Discovery+ launches app on LG smart TVs in the U.S.

Discovery+, the company’s subscription streaming service, is filling in some holes in its distribution lineup through a new agreement with LG.

The app is now available on LG smart TVs in the U.S. including the company’s lineup of OLED TVs and QNED MiniLED TVs dating back to 2018 models. Users can now access discovery+ on LG’s webOS platform by saying "discovery plus" into their LG Magic Remote.

Discovery+, which sells for $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month with no ads, is also available on Android and iOS devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung and Xbox.

"We are thrilled to expand the availability of discovery+ and provide LG customers a direct and easy way to stream our much-loved brands, series and talent," said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior vice president of digital distribution and commercial partnerships for Discovery, Inc., in a statement. "The announcement of discovery+ on LG Smart TVs builds upon our existing relationship with a valued partner, and we look forward to the continued growth of discovery+ and reaching more fans around the world."

The launch on LG TVs comes just one day after Discovery announced that Discovery+ will be available in Canada beginning October 18. The service will be priced at Can$4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for Can$6.99 per month, and each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.

Discovery Inc. is currently in the process of merging with WarnerMedia, which will be spun off from AT&T. In August, Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he was recently in Washington, D.C. and didn’t pick up on any potential headwinds for the deal that will bring together HBO Max and Discovery+ under one banner.

“There’s broad support for this transaction. We haven’t heard any pushback, we haven’t seen any public pushback,” he said. “Right now, it feels for us on every level like we’re seeing green lights. We’re not seeing any yellow or red lights.”

Discovery and AT&T expect the deal to close by mid-2022.