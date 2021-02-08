Discovery+ outpaces HBO Max in first month of mobile downloads

Discovery+, the company’s new aggregated subscription streaming service that launched on Jan. 4, outpaced HBO Max for mobile downloads in its first month.

Apptopia, an app analytics company, said the Discovery+ app in the U.S. logged 3.3 million downloads in its first month, ahead of HBO Max at 3.1 million but behind Peacock at 3.7 million.

The company said more interesting than first-month stats will be the sustained (or not sustained) new user growth for the fledgling service. During Discovery+’s first month live, HBO Max gained 3.4 million new users, Disney+ gained 3.6 million, and Peacock TV gained 1.9 million.

“If Discovery+ can maintain its growth, it may be able to keep up with the likes of HBO. If not, it may join Peacock in the lower ranks,” wrote Madeline Lenahan, communications and content manager for Apptopia, in a blog post.

Apptopia said Discovery+ is already catching up to the Discovery Go authenticated app, which has accumulated about 5.81 million downloads since its U.S. launch in 2015.

Apptopia also shared some engagement estimates for the Discovery+ U.S. app, which it said averaged 990,000 daily active users in its first month. The company said that figure gives the app a “stickiness score” of approximately 62%, putting it ahead of Disney+, Peacock and HBO Max.

The company was careful to restrict its download measurements to just the U.S. mobile apps and it pointed out some of the distribution irregularities. For instance, the iOS app is also fully integrated into Apple TV but there are separate standalone apps for both Android and Android TV devices.

Discovery+ costs $4.99 per month or $6.99 per month without ads. The service launched in partnership with Verizon, which is giving many of its subscribers a free year of access.