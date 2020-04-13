Discovery throws free content for families onto its streaming apps

Discovery, Inc. is offering more family-friendly content across its portfolio of 13 TV Everywhere streaming GO apps and websites.

“Family Favorites” offers full seasons of series and specials from Discovery’s networks including Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY. The offering is currently available commercial-free across all of Discovery’s GO apps and requires no MVPD sign-in.

The content is also available commercial-free via the on-demand platforms from Discovery’s cable, satellite and multichannel streaming partners, which include their set-top box VOD services, apps and websites.

“Now more than ever, Discovery and our partners are committed to nourishing our superfans with the brands, shows and talent they love,” said Peter Faricy, CEO of direct-to-consumer at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “As families are spending more time at home, we know parents are looking for premium content they can watch with their children, content that will bring them together. We are excited to team up with our affiliate and distribution partners to offer them the best of our family-friendly programming, free and uninterrupted through our GO apps and sites and our partners’ consumer experiences.”

Available programming include TLC’s “Little People, Big World” and “Babies, Babies, Babies;” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” and “Chopped Junior;” Animal Planet’s “Too Cute!” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins;” HGTV’s “Extreme Homes” and “Beach Hunters;” Science Channel’s “MythBusters Jr.” and “How the Universe Works;” DIY’s “Pool Kings” and “The Treehouse Guys;” and American Heroes Channel’s “Incredible Inventions.” Discovery said iti will continue to make additional programming available as the initiative continues to progress.

Discovery’s GO apps include Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, OWN, ID, TRVL, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel, DIY, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Destination America, MotorTrend, Discovery Familia and Discovery Family. The apps are available on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox and Samsung smart TVs.