Disney, AMC and WarnerMedia will sell TV ads on AT&T’s Xandr Invest platform

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, has signed on AMC Networks, Disney, and WarnerMedia for its new Xandr Invest audience-targeting TV ad sales platform.

Invest will work with TV programmers through a self-serve user interface to simplify campaign execution and provide audience insights from AT&T data. The company claimed the solution reaches 76% of all U.S. households, with the potential to reach 208.2 million total viewers each month.

Advertisers will be able to define a single audience across all participating programmers, and can use their own first-party data, viewership data from Nielsen or Xandr Audience Segments. Buyers will be able to forecast estimated unified reach across programmers before they buy, and then measure delivery and reach through unified reporting metrics post-campaign.

Xandr said Invest will be available for TV buyers through an open beta in time for the 2020 upfronts.

“Providing relevant advertising to interested consumers in a premium content environment is a top priority for the industry. Xandr Invest provides powerful technology and unique consumer insights that enable advertisers to reach consumers in an engaging way,” said Xandr CEO Brian Lesser in a statement. “Working with marquee media brands like AMC Networks, Disney, and our sister company WarnerMedia, will help us create a unified, data-enabled solution for advertisers, which is the future of TV buying.”

“We are relentlessly focused at AMC Networks on providing the best experience for our clients and the most innovative ways to target and reach their audiences alongside our content and brands,” said Kim Kelleher, president of advertising sales and partnerships for AMC Networks, in a statement. “Leveraging new platforms like Xandr allows us to offer new and innovative ways to transact at scale, and puts us all at the forefront of our industry to shape the way TV advertising is transacted to drive the greatest performance.”

Xandr Invest will be competing in the unified audience-based ad buying market with OpenAP, which late last year launched its marketplace. CBS recently joined OpenAP alongside existing members NBCUniversal, Fox, Viacom and Univision. WarnerMedia was a founding member of OpenAP but left the organization in 2019.