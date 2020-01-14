Disney+ downloaded 31M times in Q4 – report

The Disney+ app had an extremely busy fourth quarter in the U.S., according to a new app download report from Sensor Tower.

The company’s latest research shows that the Disney+ app was downloaded 31 million times during the quarter, with a higher percentage of downloads coming from Apple’s App Store than from Google Play. Overall, the Disney+ app grabbed a 34% share of the app download market for U.S. SVODs

Disney+ was far and away the most downloaded app in the U.S. but it was only the ninth most downloaded app worldwide.

Sensor Tower’s report also suggests that Disney+ grossed more than $50 million in revenue in its first 30 days. The haul was enough for Disney+ to grab a 16% share of the total revenue generated by U.S. SVODs in the fourth quarter.

Of course, mobile app downloads do not equal paid subscribers. However, the figures from Sensor Tower signal strong initial interest in the service, which launched in the U.S. on November 12.

The day after launch, Disney announced said that Disney+ already has 10 million sign-ups.

The 10 million figure put Disney+ ahead of where some analysts predicted the service would be by the end of 2019. MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson pointed to the company’s agreement with Verizon, which will have the wireless provider give a year of Disney+ to its unlimited wireless and broadband subscribers, along with Disney’s own heavy promotion, as catalysts for the service’s explosive growth.

“As a result of these offers, we estimate that Disney+ will now hit 8 million worldwide subscribers out of the gate in CY 2019 and 18 million worldwide subscribers by the end of FY 2020,” wrote Nathanson in a research note.