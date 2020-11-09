Disney+ expands deal with ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games

Disney+, the company’s streaming service that launched one year ago, is deepening its partnership with “Fortnite” maker Epic Games to help attract new subscribers.

Epic said that “Fortnite” players who make a real-money purchase in-game and who are new subscribers to Disney+ can receive up to two months of service in participating territories across North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The deal is available from November 11 through December 31, 2020 for “Fortnite” players age 18 or higher.

The companies said the deal expands their long-standing relationship and “paves the way for exciting future collaboration and crossovers.”

"We're always looking for ways to add value for our Fortnite players, whether it's with gameplay or other types of entertainment experiences," said Adam Sussman, president of Epic Games, in a statement. "Extending our partnership with Disney lets us further expand on that value, unlocking an incredible amount of entertainment for our players on Disney's growing streaming platform, and just in time for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2."

"After years of a strong relationship between Disney and Epic, we’re excited to expand on our collaboration with the new Disney+ Fortnite offer,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+, in a statement. “We’re coming up on the 1-year anniversary of Disney+ and delighted to mark the occasion by extending the Disney+ experience and incredible content to Fortnite’s passionate fans.”

Disney+ had 60.5 million paid subscribers at the end of the second quarter and has already surpassed the low end of its subscriber forecast for 2024.