Disney+ is the most downloaded VOD app in U.S.

While Netflix still reigns supreme as the most downloaded entertainment and VOD app of 2020 worldwide, Disney+ managed to steal the crown in America.

According to data collected by Apptopia, Disney+ acquired 45.2 million mobile downloads while Netflix acquired 44.7 million, a small but notable margin given the short history of Disney+. Disney+ was also one of the highest grossing apps in the U.S. The app took in $201 million in the U.S. last year, good enough to put it in third place behind YouTube and Tinder.

Launched in 2019, Disney+ made a big splash in the streaming wars by drawing 10 million sign-ups on its first day, crashing the website. Barely a year later, the House of Mouse has managed to keep the momentum going, growing to 86.8 million subscribers and projecting to have between 230 million and 260 million total paid subscribers by the end of fiscal year 2024.

Currently, Netflix is accessible in more regional territories compared to Disney+. Once Disney+ expands into more countries it could close the gap in worldwide downloads.

Most recently, Disney+ launched in eight more countries in Europe: Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Behind the scenes, the entertainment giant has been undergoing a lot: an overhaul of its media and entertainment divisions to primarily focus on streaming, a new head of content acquisitions, the crippling of theatrical business due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent postponement of major releases like “Mulan,” “Soul,” and the upcoming "WandaVision."

In addition to Disney+, HBO Max and Roku are rising in popularity in the app market. HBO Max is currently the fastest growing SVOD in the U.S., and Roku remains one of the most popular connected TV devices while quickly climbing in the stock market thanks to its recent acquisition of Quibi’s content library.