Disney shifts ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Luca’ releases to Disney+

Disney is again shifting around release dates for its 2021 film slate and sending upcoming films “Black Widow,” “Cruella” and “Luca” directly to Disney+.

“Cruella” and Marvel’s “Black Widow” will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on Friday, May 28 and on Friday, July 9, respectively.

Like it did with Pixar’s “Soul” in December, Disney will stream “Luca” exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, June 18, which the studio called a “special offering to kick off the summer season.” In international markets where Disney+ is not yet available, the film will be released theatrically, with premiere dates to be announced.

Disney also shifted theatrical release dates for other upcoming films including “Free Guy,” now coming August 13, 2021; “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” now coming September 3, 2021; “The King’s Man,” now coming December 22, 2021; and “Death on the Nile,” on February 11, 2022.

“Today’s announcement reflects our focus on providing consumer choice and serving the evolving preferences of audiences. By leveraging a flexible distribution strategy in a dynamic marketplace that is beginning to recover from the global pandemic, we will continue to employ the best options to deliver The Walt Disney Company’s unparalleled storytelling to fans and families around the world,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney media and entertainment distribution, in a statement.

Just last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek suggested that his company was still on the fence about the theatrical release for “Black Widow,” which had been rescheduled for a May 7 debut. He said his company would likely make the call at the last minute regarding release strategies, and that it would be up to consumers how big a role PVOD plays in Disney’s future plans.

“They vote with their pocketbooks and they’re going to tell us how they want to watch movies and we’re going to be responsive to the consumer,” he told Bloomberg’s Emily Chang.