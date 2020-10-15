Evoca fires up 4K over-the-air channel via ATSC 3.0

Evoca, a multichannel TV service based on ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology, has launched an over-the-air 4K UHD channel, Insight TV.

Evoca, which this year launched an early access program in Boise, said that market will be the first in the U.S. to get Insight TV, which offers adventure-focused programming in 4K UHD picture quality 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

“We built Evoca for the more than 50 million U.S. households in mid-sized markets like Boise -- where TV choices are limited and expensive,” said Evoca President and CEO Todd Achilles in a statement. “Since we broadcast channels like Insight TV using a mix of over-the-air and Internet sources using ATSC 3.0, subscribers can experience as many video games, movies, or video conferences as they want, and Evoca will always deliver the best picture and most reliable service. We’re excited to offer Insight TV’s rich storytelling around action sports, lifestyle and entertainment to our subscribers in stunning 4K UHD picture quality.”

The service – which offers more than 45 channels along with on-demand content – is priced at $49/month but will be available to early adopters for $20/month through 2020. The package includes an HD antenna and a set-top box that supports ATSC 3.0 and OTT services. Evoca is using Vewd to power its set-top box, which supports third-party streaming apps, a traditional channel grid, VOD library and some gaming.

The company said Evoca will roll out to all residents of Boise in late 2020, with additional markets to follow in 2021.

Achilles said his company wants to stay in the neighborhood of Boise as it expands over the coming year.

“Our focus is second and third tier markets that have gone underserved. We think that’s where our value proposition resonates,” he said.