Evoca plots market expansion and adds more programming

Evoca, a pay TV service that uses broadcast spectrum, will be expanding availability to Twin Falls, Idaho within the next few months.

The service – currently available in Boise, Idaho – offers more than 60 entertainment, news, and sports channels for $49 per month. It’s currently available through an early access program for $20 per month and it provides customers with its Scout receiver and a broadcast antenna.

Evoca described the Twin Falls market as a “TV desert,” which it said is like the situation in Boise, where there are fewer choices for TV service. CEO Todd Achilles said his company wants to stay in the neighborhood of Boise as it expands in 2021.

“Our focus is second and third tier markets that have gone underserved. We think that’s where our value proposition resonates,” he said.

RELATED: Evoca TV service officially launches in Boise

The company also said it will launch a 24/7 Basque-language channel in Boise, which has a sizable Basque community.

Evoca said it will also curate 24-hour educational programming for its new channel, Evoca Learn. The Evoca Learn first program is the Field Trip Channel, a free channel that will broadcast live experiences and additional content to classrooms and homes in each Evoca market.

“Field trips are critical for learning, but funding has been on the decline and some schools have eliminated them entirely,“ said Achilles in a statement. “Virtual and hybrid experiences are increasingly common, and we saw an opportunity to expand the reach for this educational content for kids as well as adult continuing education, upskilling, English language learning, and more. We see some gaps in this type of education across the US and are working with partners to create channels that meet these needs within our communities.”