EXFO: consumers blame service providers for streaming problems

According to a 2019 Ipsos survey and a Sapio Research consumer survey from November 2020, OTT video streaming issues are the number one source of network-related customer churn and a multimillion-dollar problem for operators. In addition, consumers blame their video quality of experience issues primarily on service providers, even though many of these issues originate outside of their networks and their control.

As a result, the provider’s reputation suffers—even if the issues stem from a customer device, a poor home Wi-Fi network or a content provider’s data center issue.

To help service providers, the test and monitoring company EXFO has launched an over-the-top (OTT) video monitoring service called Nova. It will enable service providers to automatically detect and diagnose the root cause of video streaming problems and identify their origin—whether inside or outside of their networks. This is critical as video exceeds 65% of today’s network traffic and will rise to over 90% in 5G networks by 2024, according to EXFO.

EXFO’s Nova Active OTT is targeted to mobile network operators, internet service providers and content delivery providers. It can detect, segment, classify and diagnose the root cause of video streaming problems as soon as they begin.

With the software, service providers will be able to pinpoint whether problems like freezing, buffering or lagging come from their network, the video platform, the user’s device or a video provider like YouTube or Netflix.

“Legacy video monitoring solutions are generally expensive, compute-intensive and tailored to content delivery applications,” said Analysys Mason analyst Gorkem Yigit, in a statement.

“The industry needs real-time video monitoring that helps service providers overcome network issues where the majority of issues originate," he added. "EXFO’s approach is designed to address this with an innovative approach that provides visibility into video quality, network performance and how they relate.”