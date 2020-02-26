FandangoNow launches on Amazon Fire TV devices

FandangoNow, Fandango’s on-demand streaming service, is launching an app for Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Fire TV users will now be able to access FandangoNow’s online collection of more than 100,000 recently released movies, catalog films and next-day TV shows. FandangoNow also offers a collection of 4K Ultra HD movies. The company said that, on average, more than 20% of its movie rentals and sales come from 4K when made available in that format on the service.

“At FandangoNow, we want to deliver the highest quality movies and TV shows to our customers on all their devices,” says Cameron Douglas, head of FandangoNow, in a statement. “Fire TV was one of our most requested devices, and we are excited to be able to offer FandangoNow to Amazon customers.”

RELATED: Deeper Dive—How FandangoNow survives among the TVOD giants

FandangoNow is already available on Roku, Google Chromecast, Android, iOS, LG, Samsung and Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox. The app has also launched on Facebook’s Portal TV and on Oculus VR headsets (with a collection of 3D titles). The service can also be accessed through the Movies Anywhere platform.

FandangoNow said that in 2019 it recorded double-digit growth in both sales and new users. Fandango, known widely as a movie ticket sales service, is a unit of NBCUniversal. The company was founded in 2000 and acquired by Comcast in 2007. In 2016, Fandango bought M-Go, and later rebranded it as FandangoNow, a digital storefront for renting or purchasing movies and TV shows.