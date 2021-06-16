FierceVideo presents its class of 2021 Emerging Leaders

The streaming video industry entered 2021 with a lot of momentum after a 2020 that saw every identifiable trend accelerated by the pandemic. Incumbents like Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ keep growing while newer entrants like HBO Max, Discovery+ and Paramount+ are working feverishly to catch up. Hulu, Roku, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, IMDb TV and more are busy staking out spots in the growing AVOD/FAST market while Discovery, ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia are embracing the hybrid model. At the same time, two massive media deals are in the works with the potential to even further consolidate power.

As the entire video ecosystem evolves, FierceVideo is recognizing the brightest young professionals under age 35, who are rising up the ranks in the streaming TV industry. These 24 Emerging Leaders were selected among a larger group of candidates, who were all nominated by their superiors and their peers. These Emerging Leaders finalists are at the forefront of all the change in the streaming TV business. Whether they're involved in distribution, marketing, sales, technology or other areas of expertise, they are the ones to watch during these transformative times.

