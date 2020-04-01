Former Hulu CEO Kilar picked to lead WarnerMedia

Former Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has been named the new CEO of WarnerMedia, effective May 1. He will report to John Stankey, AT&T’s president and chief operating officer.

Kilar was the founding CEO at Hulu and held the job from 2007 to 2013. He also served in several leadership positions at Amazon from 1997 to 2006, including senior vice president of worldwide application software. Kilar was also co-founder and CEO of video streaming service Vessel from 2013 to 2017. Additionally, he served as a board member at DreamWorks Animation (2013-2016) and Univision Communications (2016-2020).

“Jason is a dynamic executive with the right skill set to lead WarnerMedia into the future. His experience in media and entertainment, direct-to-consumer video streaming and advertising is the perfect fit for WarnerMedia, and I am excited to have him lead the next chapter of WarnerMedia’s storied success,” said Stankey in a statement. “Our team led by Bob Greenblatt, Ann Sarnoff, Gerhard Zeiler and Jeff Zucker has done an amazing job establishing our brands as leaders in the hearts and minds of consumers. Adding Jason to the talented WarnerMedia family as we launch HBO Max in May gives us the right management team to strategically position our leading portfolio of brands, world-class talent and rich library of intellectual property for future growth.”

“In partnership with this world-class team, I'm so excited for the opportunity to lean into the future at WarnerMedia,” said Kilar in a statement. “Stories well told have always mattered, and they matter even more in this challenging time for the world. It will be a privilege to invent, create, and serve with so many talented people. May 1st can't get here soon enough.”

Kilar is stepping into the lead role at WarnerMedia as the company’s high-profile launch of HBO Max is fast approaching. The service, due in May, will be available to about 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms, at no additional charge. HBO Now direct-billed users who subscribe directly through HBONow.com will also have access to HBO Max. AT&T customers on premium video, mobile and broadband services will be offered bundles with HBO Max included at no additional charge.