Fox Nation adds Warner Bros. movies to subscription service

Fox Nation, Fox News Channel’s subscription streaming service, is branching out beyond news and political commentary by adding movies through a new deal with Warner Bros.

According to Variety, the deal will give Fox Nation subscribers access to six Clint Eastwood movies—including “Dirty Harry” and “Pale Rider”—along with two original documentaries throughout the month of August. The deal also includes a package of ’80s films including “The Outsiders” and “Tango & Cash,” which will appear on the platform in January 2022.

Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation, told the publication that his company is speaking with all major Hollywood studios about bringing in more movies for Fox Nation subscribers.

Fox Nation already offers some scripted entertainment like holiday films and unscripted series like “Duck Dynasty,” but the new Warner Bros. agreement shows that the service is working to set itself apart from competitors in the streaming news space.

The licensing deal comes as competitors are forging ahead with their own streaming plans. NBCU’s News Group has plans to bulk up its streaming and digital operations through investment that includes adding 200 new positions and more content. CBSN, the broadcaster’s streaming news network, last year launched in 89 countries outside of the U.S. CNN+, a subscription service built to complement the existing linear CNN experience, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2022.

Fox Nation is the primary subscription component of Fox’s streaming strategy while Tubi is the company’s free, ad-supported streaming television service. The service currently reached approximately 40 million monthly active users.