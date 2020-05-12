Fox News subscription service Fox Nation launches on Cox Contour TV

Fox Nation, Fox News’ subscription video service priced at $5.99 per month, is launching on Cox Contour TV.

The service will also be available to Cox’s broadband subscribers with Contour Stream and across different devices via the Contour app and web portal.

The launch on Contour, which is a licensed version of Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, comes after Fox Nation launched in September for Xfinity subscribers. The service is also available on iOS and Android devices as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Xbox One and via the web.

“Since first launching our platform in 2018, the demand for Fox Nation has only grown and we look forward to further expanding and introducing Cox’s customers to this service,” said John Finley, executive vice president of development for Fox Nation, in a statement.

Fox – which recently expanding its direct-to-consumer strategy by acquiring ad-supported streaming service Tubi – hasn’t provided subscriber totals for Fox Nation.

Finley last year said the service was on pace to meet the company’s internal targets.

During Fox’s most recent earnings call, CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that Fox Nation had its second strongest month in April 2020 and that the service is seeing an 80% conversion rate for consumers on free trials to paid subscriptions.

“So, the consumers of Fox Nation are absolutely enjoying and paying for that product as it grows,” he said, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

Fox Nation doesn’t rely on traditional advertising to generate revenue but Jeff Collins, executive vice president of ad sales at Fox News Media, told Variety that the service is in the early development stages for product placement deals.