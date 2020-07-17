From AMC to ViacomCBS: Tracking video industry earnings in Q2 2020

The second-quarter earnings season is underway, and FierceVideo is tracking the results from streaming media companies, programmers, pay TV operators and broadcasters throughout the period. Check out our updates on companies in this segment.
Also, make sure to check FierceWireless and FierceTelecom, as they also track earnings for companies in the wireless, pay TV and wireline industries.
Keep checking back here for updates.
July 16
Netflix
Netflix said it added a record number of new paid subscribers in the second quarter but warned that subscriber growth will slow down in the back half of 2020.
- see our coverage
- visit Netflix's investor relations page
July 20
Limelight Networks
- see our coverage
- visit Limelight's investor relations page
July 23
AT&T/WarnerMedia
- see our coverage
- visit Warner Media's investor relations page
July 24
Verizon
- see our coverage
- visit Verizon's investor relations page
July 28
Akamai
- see our coverage
- visit Akamai's investor relations page
July 29
- visit Facebook's investor relations page
July 30
Altice USA
- see our coverage
- visit Altice USA's investor relations page
Apple
- visit Apple's investor relations page
Comcast/NBCUniversal
- see our coverage
- visit Comcast's investor relations page
- visit Google's investor relations page
July 31
Charter
- see our coverage
- visit Charter's investor relations page
August 4
The Walt Disney Company
- see our coverage
- visit Disney's investor relations page
August 5
Discovery, Inc.
- see our coverage
- visit Discovery's investor relations page
Nexstar Media
- visit Nexstar's investor relations page
Sinclair Broadcast Group
- visit Sinclair's investor relations page
August 6
ViacomCBS
- see our coverage
- visit Viacom's investor relations page
TBA
AMC Networks
- see our coverage
- visit AMC's investor relations page
Dish Network
- see our coverage
- visit Dish's investor relations page
Fox
- visit Fox's investor relations page
Harmonic
- see our coverage
- visit Harmonic's investor relations page
Lionsgate
- visit Lionsgate's investor relations page
Roku
- see our coverage
- visit Roku's investor relations page
TiVo/Xperi
- visit TiVo's investor relations page