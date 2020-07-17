From AMC to ViacomCBS: Tracking video industry earnings in Q2 2020

Finance earnings stock ticker graph
(Getty/monsitj)

The second-quarter earnings season is underway, and FierceVideo is tracking the results from streaming media companies, programmers, pay TV operators and broadcasters throughout the period. Check out our updates on companies in this segment.

July 16

Netflix
Netflix said it added a record number of new paid subscribers in the second quarter but warned that subscriber growth will slow down in the back half of 2020.
- see our coverage
- visit Netflix's investor relations page

July 20

Limelight Networks
- see our coverage
- visit Limelight's investor relations page

July 23

AT&T/WarnerMedia
- see our coverage
- visit Warner Media's investor relations page

July 24

Verizon
- see our coverage
- visit Verizon's investor relations page

July 28

Akamai
- see our coverage
- visit Akamai's investor relations page

July 29

Facebook
- visit Facebook's investor relations page

July 30

Altice USA
- see our coverage
- visit Altice USA's investor relations page

Apple
- visit Apple's investor relations page

Comcast/NBCUniversal
- see our coverage
- visit Comcast's investor relations page

Google
- visit Google's investor relations page

July 31

Charter
- see our coverage
- visit Charter's investor relations page

August 4

The Walt Disney Company
- see our coverage
- visit Disney's investor relations page

August 5

Discovery, Inc.
- see our coverage
- visit Discovery's investor relations page

Nexstar Media
- visit Nexstar's investor relations page

Sinclair Broadcast Group
- visit Sinclair's investor relations page

August 6

ViacomCBS
- see our coverage
- visit Viacom's investor relations page

TBA

AMC Networks
- see our coverage
- visit AMC's investor relations page

Dish Network
- see our coverage
- visit Dish's investor relations page

Fox
- visit Fox's investor relations page

Harmonic
- see our coverage
- visit Harmonic's investor relations page

Lionsgate
- visit Lionsgate's investor relations page

Roku
- see our coverage
- visit Roku's investor relations page

TiVo/Xperi
- visit TiVo's investor relations page

Read more on
