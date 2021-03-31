FuboTV adds Marquee Sports in time for Chicago Cubs season

Virtual MVPD FuboTV has reached a new distribution agreement with Marquee Sports Network just in time for the 2021 Chicago Cubs season.

The Sinclair-owned regional sports network will be available for fuboTV basic package subscribers in the Chicago area and surrounding regions including Indianapolis, South Bend and Des Moines. FuboTV said the channel will launch in the coming weeks.

FuboTV said customers in certain areas will be subject to a regional sports fee of up to $6 per month. Existing subscribers will see this fee added on their first billing cycle after the launch of Marquee Sports Network.

“We’re excited to add Marquee Sports Network and their coverage of the Chicago Cubs to fuboTV,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, in a statement. “Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future.”

“As we kick off the hotly anticipated 2021 baseball season, fuboTV is thrilled to bring consumers Marquee Sports Network’s extensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs,” said Ben Grad, senior vice president of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV, in a statement. “The addition of Marquee Sports Network to our leading sports, news and entertainment portfolio makes fuboTV a great streaming choice for Cubs fans, as well as other Chicagoans looking to cut the cord.”

The deal between fuboTV and Marquee Sports presents an interesting development in the current standoff between Sinclair and vMVPDs including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. AT&T TV is the only streaming TV service that currently carries Sinclair’s RSNs, rebranded Bally Sports as of this week.

Both Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV dropped Sinclair’s RSNs in late 2020.

“This was a difficult decision made after months of negotiations. We hope we can bring the Fox RSNs back in the future. We thank you for your membership as we work to make YouTube TV the best streaming experience. You will receive an email today if you are impacted by this change,” YouTube TV said in a statement.

This article has been updated to include information about additional fees.