FuboTV app arrives on Vizio SmartCast TVs

Virtual MVPD fuboTV has launched a native app on Vizio SmartCast TVs, filling in a significant gap in its distribution footprint.

FuboTV subscribers will be able to access the service on Vizio TVs and up to six users can personalize their experience through profiles. They’ll also be able to customize their guide, record series and record teams.

“94% of fuboTV subscribers enjoy watching their favorite sports, news and entertainment on the big screen,” said Len Landi, senior vice president of business development at fuboTV, in a statement. “With today’s launch on Vizio SmartCast TVs, we’re bringing fuboTV’s premium viewing experience to Vizio SmartCast, one of the most popular smart TV platforms on the market.”

“Sports continue to be one of the most popular categories of programming on television, so fuboTV’s offering with an impressive array of live sports programming as well as hundreds of other entertainment options is a welcome addition to the SmartCast lineup,” said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development at Vizio, in a statement. “We are continuously enhancing the SmartCast platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options from the comfort of their homes.”

FuboTV has been a bright spot in the U.S. vMVPD market that has seen its subscriber growth slow down or reverse in 2021. During the second quarter, the service added a net 91,291 subscribers during the second quarter and brought its total up to 681,721, which it said is a 138% increase from where it was one year ago.

The subscriber growth led the company to revise its end-of-year guidance once again; it now expects to have between 910,000and 920,000 by the end of 2021. The new outlook implies full year 2021 net subscriber additions of at least 367,000, 58% higher than the 232,000 subscribers it added in 2020.