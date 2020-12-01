FuboTV hires former Comcast exec to run product strategy

FuboTV has found its new chief product officer in Mike Berkley, who product management specialist who formerly worked at Spotify, Comcast and Viacom.

Berkley will lead product strategy and development for fuboTV across platforms including connected and smart TVs, mobile and web. He’ll report directly to CEO David Gandler.

“Following our recent public offering, we are primed to take fuboTV to the next phase of our evolution, of which product and technology will play an even bigger role,” said Gandler in a statement. “One of our goals is to leverage data and consumer insights to build a more sophisticated live TV streaming platform that integrates video content and interactivity. Mike has the right skill set to help get us there - he’s led product development for some of the world’s biggest media companies while also building from scratch entirely new businesses for companies, like Spotify, and as a tech founder. I’m thrilled to welcome Mike to fuboTV.”

Prior to joining fuboTV, Berkley served as head of product for Comcast’s Silicon Valley division, where he helped build apps and user experiences for X1, the company’s pay TV platform. He also worked in product management at Viacom, MoviePass and Spotify.

“We are well-positioned to accelerate growth by introducing new product experiences that take advantage of our sports-first content offering, proprietary platform and renowned video tech. The potential for casual gaming and wagering as part of the live sports viewing experience is especially compelling. I love the company’s ambition,” said Berkley in a statement.

FuboTV recently announced it plans to expand into sports wagering and promised more “tactical details” to come.

FuboTV, which competes with other virtual MVPDs including YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, ended the third quarter with 455,000 paid subscribers, up 58% year over year. The new total put fuboTV well ahead of its previously issued guidance that predicted the service would close out the fourth quarter with 410,000-420,000 paid subscribers. FuboTV revenues totaled $61.2 million, a 47% increase year over year on a pro forma basis. While most of the total came from subscriptions, the company said its advertising revenues were up 153% year over year.