FuboTV launches on select LG webOS smart TVs

LG Electronics said that the fuboTV app is now available on its webOS smart TVs (2018-2021 models) in the U.S.

The deal fills in one of the few remaining holes in fuboTV’s distribution lineup. The service is currently available on the web, Android and iOS mobile and tablet apps, Chromecast, XBox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Apple’s TV app, Hisense, Roku and Samsung smart TVs.

FuboTV said its LG smart TV app will allow for up to six users within a subscription and will let users favorite channels and move their top selections to the front of their guide. The app will also include a “set it and forget it” feature so users can record an entire series or all games from a specific team with one click, and a Watch Next feature that automatically suggests the next episode for users.

LG users will be able to begin a free trial of fuboTV by scanning the QR code placed within the fuboTV app directly on their smart TV.

FuboTV ended the first quarter with 590,430 subscribers, up 105% year over year and 8% over the previous quarter, after adding 43,000. The growth led fuboTV to expand its original year-end guidance to 830,000-850,000 subscribers, up from the 760,000-770,000 subscribers it previously forecast. The new guidance implies net additions of at least 282,000 in 2021.

FuboTV also reported total revenue of $119.7 million, up 135% year over year thanks to 206% growth in advertising revenue and 131% growth in subscription revenue. The company has now boosted its guidance for full year 2021 revenue to $520-530 million, the midpoint of which represents an increase of 101% year over year.