FuboTV offers expanded options for cloud DVR, simultaneous streams

Virtual MVPD FuboTV has introduced some expanded options for its cloud DVR and simultaneous streams features.

The updates, spotted by The Streamable, introduce a cloud DVR with 1,000 hours of space for $16.99/month and Family Share Max, a $9.99/month feature that allows subscribers to watch simultaneously on five devices on their home internet connection plus another two outside of the home. Both of the features are included with fuboTV’s Elite package, priced at $79.99/month.

The publication also pointed out that fuboTV’s Family package, priced at $64.99/month, now includes 250 hours of DVR space instead of the 500 hours it previously included. Existing Family subscribers will get to keep the original 500-hour DVR.

Earlier this summer, shortly after announcing the addition of Disney networks including ESPN, fuboTV raised its prices. The company raised the price of its Family bundle from $60/month to $65/month. Existing Standard plan subscribers (which previously paid $55/month) were automatically moved over to the Family plan. They were given the chance to opt out but if they did, they had to begin paying $60/month for their Standard plan.

At the same time the price increases kicked in, fuboTV confirmed that TBS, TNT, CNN, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, truTV, HLN, TCM, CNN Español and CNN International left the service’s lineup after the company couldn’t reach terms with WarnerMedia for a new carriage deal.

In August, fuboTV reported second-quarter revenues totaling $44.2 million, up 53% year over year on a pro forma basis. The company attributed the growth an increase in subscription Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), which rose 8% to $54.79, and growth of advertising sales. Subscription revenue rose 51% to $39.5 million and advertising revenue rose 71% to $4.3 million.

FuboTV ended the quarter with 286,126 paid subscribers, down only slightly from the previous quarter and up 47% year over year.