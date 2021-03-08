FuboTV tests new pricing plans

FuboTV is currently testing some new service plans that would introduce additional pricing tiers and some new names.

The Starter Plan (formerly known as Family) would cost $64.99 per month (after a free trial) and include more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels, 250 cloud DVR hours and the ability to stream on three screens or devices at once.

The most significant aspect of the tests is the introduction of a Pro plan that falls between the current Family and Elite plans in terms of price. The Pro plan would cost $69.99 per month (after a free trial) and include the same content as the Starter Plan but expand cloud DVR hours to 1,000 and add the ability to stream on up to 10 devices on home internet and two outside of the home. Adding Family Share would provide an extra screen outside of the home.

The Elite Plan would still cost $79.99 per month and include all the same channels and features from the Pro Plan plus the fubo Extra channel add-on package of nearly 50 additional sports, news and entertainment channels.

FuboTV would also still provide Latino Quarterly, which costs $33 per month (paid quarterly following free trial) and offers more than 30 live TV channels, 250 cloud DVR hours and the ability to stream on three screens or devices simultaneously.

FuboTV said the test plans are being offered later today to a small user group for a limited time and will not be rolled out to all consumers at this time.