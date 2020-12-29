The good, the bad and the ugly of streaming video during a pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic caused a dramatic spike in demand for streaming video this year, but it also exposed some weaknesses for the biggest players in the space.

Early in the pandemic, when many Americans were still under stay-at-home orders, streaming video was there to entertain people who could not otherwise leave the house. The shift to work and school from home ushered in some new behaviors. Conviva said time spent streaming video during the day (within the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. window) was up a staggering 40% during the final weeks of March. Overall, time spent streaming was up 30% in the Americas (26% in the U.S.) and 20% globally.

The uptick in demand translated to fast rising subscriber totals at SVOD services like Netflix, which set a second quarter record by adding 10 million new subscribers. Even after a slower than expected third quarter, Netflix through the first nine months of 2020 added 28.1 million paid memberships, more than 27.8 million it added in all of 2019.

Disney+ also grew quickly during the pandemic, reaching 86.6 million subscribers only 13 months after its 2019 launch. Ad-supported streaming services like Pluto TV, Tubi and NBCUniversal’s recently launched Peacock also saw their user bases and engagement figures soar.

During the summer, research from the NPD Group suggested that 55% of respondents said they watched more AVOD content in April and 48% expected to continue watching more.

However, not all streaming services grew as fast as they would have liked. HBO Max was held back by its distribution struggles with Amazon and Roku along with production slowdowns brought on by the virus. In the meantime, Paramount+ (a rebranded and expanded CBS All Access) and Discovery+ set their sites on 2021 launches, likely missing out on most potential pandemic-related growth.

Matthew Ball, a venture capitalist and former head of strategy for Amazon Studios, told UBS that as 2020 progressed, there was a clear divergence between companies that were ready for streaming pre-pandemic (re-organized internally/had set priorities) versus those that were not.

“This bifurcation among services significantly widened the gap among scaled and emerging players within the competitive landscape,” wrote UBS analyst Eric Sheridan in a research note.

Perhaps partly in the interest of narrowing that gap, AT&T revealed a radical plan to debut all of Warner Bros.’ 2021 films in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. It’s a surprising move that will almost certainly accelerate subscriber growth and activation rates for HBO Max, but it’s led to some ugly confrontations with Hollywood filmmakers and theatrical exhibitors.

The Warner Bros. plan sets the stage for a fascinating 2021 and puts added pressure on other studio-owned streaming services like Disney+ and Peacock to reconsider their own theatrical versus direct-to-consumer strategies.