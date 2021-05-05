Google debuts unified streaming hub for Android tablets

Google is adding Entertainment Space—a unified hub for streaming video, games and books—to Android tablets.

The company said the feature will aggregate content from multiple subscription services and provide user profiles. The Watch tab lets users flip between streaming services, find movies and TV shows to watch, rent or buy from Google TV and view recommended videos from YouTube, and the Continue Watching row lets users get back into a show they were previously watching.

Entertainment Space will serve personalized and trending recommendation rows from Google TV, Twitch, Hulu and other services. The app also keeps track of activity and serves recommendations for games and books from Google Play.

Connected TVs and smartphones often dominate the streaming video conversation. But James Bender, product manager at Google Play, said that over the last year, it has seen more than 30% more people start using Android tablets compared to the prior year.

Starting this month, Entertainment Space will be available on Walmart onn. tablets and later this year, the app will roll out globally on new and select existing Android tablets from Lenovo, Sharp and other manufacturers.

The features available within Entertainment Space somewhat reflect the changes that Google embraced with Google TV, its new connected TV and smart TV platform that will eventually usurp Android TV.

Google TV debuted in 2020 on the new Chromecast and the company said the experience will eventually arrive on many more devices in the Android TV ecosystem including 2021 smart TVs from Sony and TCL. Over time, all new retail devices running the Android TV OS will get the Google TV experience, according to a Google spokesperson.