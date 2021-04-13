Google Play app will depart Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio devices

Google has set the expiration date for its Google Play Movies & TV app on Roku devices and smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Vizio.

According to a customer alert spotted by 9to5Google, the YouTube app will become the new access point for purchased movies and TV shows across Roku, Samsung, LG and Vizio devices starting June 15, 2021. The company noted that all past purchases will be available and Google Play credits will work for making purchases on YouTube. However, the Watchlist feature will not make the jump, although users will be able to make playlists on YouTube.

As the report points out, the Google Play Movies & TV service isn’t shutting down yet, but it will eventually be replaced by Google TV.

Google TV launched late last year alongside the new Chromecast streaming device. Google said it will be launching the Google TV experience on many more devices in the Android TV ecosystem including 2021 smart TVs from Sony and TCL. Over time, all new retail devices on the Android TV OS will have the Google TV experience.

Google TV is “building on everything we learned from Android TV,” said Shalini Govil-Pai, general manager of Google TV, during an event last year. The platform provides an aggregated watchlist so users can bookmark and access content their viewing from different services in one place. Google TV also places Google Assistant-powered search up front and provides cross-platform results along with content recommendations that pull from all available streaming services.

Google TV also incorporates an “On Now” section and channel guide for live and linear content. The new platform is similar to Apple TV, Comcast Flex and other products that have focused on unifying search, discovery and access to lots of different streaming services.