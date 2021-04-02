Google report finds CTV, programmatic stayed resilient during pandemic

Despite the negative impact COVID-19 had on advanced TV advertising, Google Ad Manager’s 2020 Advanced TV report found that connected TV and programmatic transactions proved to be as resilient as ever.

During the second quarter of 2020, as advertisers quickly pulled back their budgets, advanced TV impressions collectively declined 18% year over year. However, CTV and programmatic transactions were able to weather the storm. CTV showed to be the only device type to grow in the second quarter, with the report citing a 14% annual increase in ad impressions, a large proportion of which served on mobile apps compared to mobile web or desktop.

Similarly, programmatic demand managed to dip by only 1% year over year while impressions via traditional reservations saw a drop of over 35% year over year, suggesting a strong proclivity for streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This success continued through 2020 as advanced TV quickly rebounded in the third quarter with ad impressions collectively increasing by more than 40% thanks to the return of sports and an increase of live programming, and by the fourth quarter ad impressions increased by 60% year over year.

CTV maintained its growth streak through the fourth quarter and proved to be the most popular device type globally. Programmatic also came back stronger with ad impressions increasing 55% quarter-over-quarter in the third quarter, becoming increasingly popular throughout 2020.

These results were based on an analysis of 35 global advanced TV partners who use Google Ad Manager. The study focused on advanced TV partners who have long-form and episodic commercial break inventory and analyzed both live and on-demand video (VOD) content.