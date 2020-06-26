Google says over 100M people watch YouTube, YouTube TV on TV screens each month

Google offered up some connected TV viewership statistics for YouTube and YouTube TV, its virtual MVPD, as part of its NewFronts presentation this week.

The company cited a Nielsen study which said that YouTube overall reaches more people age 18-49 than all linear TV networks combined. However, YouTube said it’s seen a “dramatic shift in viewing patterns” as more people watch its video services on connected TVs. The company said that in the U.S., more than 100 million people watch YouTube and YouTube TV on their TV screens each month and, according to Comscore, YouTube makes up 41% of ad-supported video streaming watch time.

YouTube provided the figures as part of its pitch to advertisers.

“YouTube has become an important part of the modern purchase journey with 70 percent of YouTube viewers saying they bought a brand as a result of seeing it on our platform,” the company said in a blog post.

Last month, Google announced a new advertising program that will help marketers target viewers watching YouTube or YouTube TV on TV screens.

YouTube Select will grow the amount of available upfront ad inventory on YouTube by bringing new channels – focused on categories including beauty, entertainment, technology and sports – into the Google Preferred program.

According to Ad Exchanger, YouTube will make it easier purchase ads on YouTube TV and YouTube on TV screens through “Streaming Lineups,” which can be bought in the upfront or programmatically instead of through Google Ads.

YouTube Select also includes YouTube Originals programming like “Instant Influencer with James Charles,” which the company said hit more than 50 million views in its first month.