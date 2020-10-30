Google says YouTube TV has over 3M paid subscribers

YouTube TV, Google’s live streaming TV service, ended the third quarter with more than 3 million subscribers.

The new total suggests that YouTube TV added 500,000 subscribers during the quarter, based on previous estimates from MoffettNathanson. Google last reported subscriber numbers for the service in February, when it said that YouTube TV had more than 2 million subscribers.

The new total keeps YouTube TV in second place behind Hulu + Live TV, which ended the second quarter with 3.4 million subscribers.

YouTube TV instituted a price increase during the third quarter, raising its monthly price from $50 to $65 after adding eight Viacom channels including Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. The new price took effect on June 30 for new members and existing subscribers saw the changes reflected in their subsequent billing cycle on or after July 30.

Still, growth continued for YouTube TV comes amid a strong overall quarter for Google’s video service.

YouTube advertising revenues were $5 billion, up 32% year over year, which Google said was driven by substantial growth in direct response and a rebound in brand advertising. YouTube now has over 30 million music and premium paid subscribers, and over 35 million including those on free trials.

The company said its Other revenues were $5.5 billion up 35% year over year, which it attributed primarily to growth in Play and YouTube non-advertising revenues. Google Play app revenues in the third quarter benefited primarily from an increase in the number of active buyers as well as increased spend per buyer.

“Within YouTube's subscription revenues, we continued to benefit from subscriber growth across its various offerings,” said Google CFO Ruth Porat, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.