Google says YouTube TV has over 2M paid subscribers

shows the physical exterior of Google's headquarters building
YouTube ad revenue pushed past $15 billion in 2019 thanks in part to approximately $4.7 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter. (achinthamb/Shutterstock)

Google parent company Alphabet has provided a rare update on the performance of its virtual MVPD YouTube TV and other premium subscription services.

During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai said YouTube TV now has more than 2 million paid subscribers. That reveal likely still puts YouTube TV behind Dish Network’s Sling TV – which ended the third quarter with 2.69 million subscribers – but ahead of AT&T TV Now, which finished 2019 with fewer than one million subscribers after losing another 219,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter.

Pichai also said that YouTube now has more than 20 million music and premium paid subscribers, and that the overall business ended 2019 at a $3 billion annual run rate in YouTube subscriptions and other non-advertising revenues.

The premium subscription figures come as Google is increasing the transparency in its quarterly reporting, and providing glimpses of just how big its YouTube business has grown.

RELATED: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV both ‘crushed it’ in Q4 – analyst

YouTube ad revenue pushed past $15 billion in 2019 thanks in part to approximately $4.7 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter. YouTube’s ad revenue for 2019 was up substantially over 2018 ($11.15 billion) and 2017 ($8.15 billion).

During the earnings call, Bank of America analyst Justin Post estimated YouTube monetization levels to be about $7 or $8 per user based on 2019 revenue totals and an estimated user base of 2 billion. He asked Pichai if Google sees much room to raise those levels, and Pichai said that both direct response ads and commerce are two big potential growth areas for YouTube.

“So, looking across, I think, there is more room, significantly more room, over the mid- to long-term on monetization levels. And so, I think we see that as a big opportunity and are investing for it,” Pichai said according to a Seeking Alpha transcript.

Google CFO Ruth Porat said the disclosures, which Google is making for the first time, are meant to give investors a clearer window into the business. In the past, Google usually reported consolidated revenues for its multiple business segments. However, Google did not provide operating income information for YouTube or Google Cloud.

“To provide further insight into our business and the opportunities ahead, we’re now disclosing our revenue on a more granular basis, including for Search, YouTube ads and Cloud,” said Porat in a statement.

Read more on
advertising revenue virtual MVPD Q4 2019 YouTube YouTube TV Google

Suggested Articles

Fire TV Stick 4K
Video

Amazon Fire TV claims 55% usage boost during Super Bowl

Amazon said its Fire TV platform saw a 55% spike in usage last Sunday, thanks largely to the Super Bowl livestream.

by Ben Munson
TV watching
Tech

605 launches ‘bring your own data’ TV measurement platform

605 is launching a new TV measurement and audience analytics platform for national television networks, advertisers and agencies.

by Ben Munson
Disney Plus
Video

Disney+ already has 28.6M paid subscribers

Disney provided its first subscriber count for Disney+, the streaming video service it launched in November, and it’s off to an impressive start.

by Ben Munson