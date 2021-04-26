Google will help streamline Univision’s media operations

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision today announced a multiyear deal with Google to streamline its media operations.

Google will help Univision consolidate its multiple digital distribution platforms, modernize its production systems, create a new customer data warehouse, and migrate enterprise applications to Google Cloud. The broadcaster said the move will allow it to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across its content libraries to provide customers with personalized recommendations and provide advertising partners with more data-based audience insights.

The company intends to expand its global YouTube partnership in the coming years and will integrate with entertainment features on Google Search that help users discover TV shows and movies. The company will also use Google Ad Manager for ad decisioning and Google's Dynamic Ad Insertion for PrendeTV along with future VOD offerings.

Univision will also distribute its content and services on Google Play across Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

"At Univision, we've set out to be the most important global Spanish-language media company, and our partnership with Google is a critical piece of our transformation," said Univision CEO Wade Davis in a statement. "By leveraging Google's technology platform and expertise, we will transform our infrastructure to bring our customers an enhanced media experience."

"Increasing demand for digital media and streaming content is a huge opportunity for media companies to connect with audiences in new ways," said Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Univision to use Google Cloud's technology and platforms like YouTube, Play and Android, to inform, entertain, and engage the next generation of Spanish-speaking viewers around the world."

Univision is deepening its relationship with Google as it pursues a $4.8 billion merger deal with Televisa that will significantly expand its operations. Univision is acquiring Televisa’s content including sports, news, scripted, unscripted, movies and educational programming. The transaction also includes four free-to-air channels, 27 pay TV networks channels and stations, Televisa’s Videocine movie studio and Blim TV subscription video on demand (SVOD) service; and the Televisa trademark.