‘Hamilton’ took up 87% of time spent on Disney+ in early July

“Hamilton” has been a big hit for Disney+ and new data suggests that the filmed version of the Broadway musical has monopolized time spent on the streaming platform.

According to 7Park Data’s new Beacon: Streaming Video Monitor report, the streaming version of “Hamilton” was the most-viewed title across all streaming platforms for July 1-5. The firm also reported that 80% of Disney+ users watched “Hamilton” and that it accounted for 87% of time spent on the Disney+ platform.

Despite the success of “Hamilton,” Disney+, along with most other major streaming platforms, is seeing its average household viewing time decline from the peaks reached in April during coronavirus-related shutdowns.

Across all platforms, average monthly household minutes was 640 in June, down 4% from May and down 12% from April. However, 7Park said that streaming is still above March pre-COVID-19 stay-at-home order levels. The majority of time spent in June continues to be on Netflix, which accounted for 445 minutes or 70% of total streaming minutes across all platforms.

Time spent on the Apple TV platform jumped 51% from 53 to 80 minutes daily in June, which the firm attributed to the popularity of the mini-series, “Defending Jacob.” Time spent viewing went up slightly for Hulu, too, driven by more viewership on the platform for its top shows including new series “The Great” and older titles like “Bones” and “Boston Legal.”

The data comes from 7Park’s recently launched anonymized panel, which is measuring the number of unique users that tune into a specific piece of content on a daily basis, and how much time they spend on the platform. 7Park is currently measuring Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix, but said it will add NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WarnerMedia’s HBO Max soon.