HBO Max adds Apple device support

HBO Max
HBO Max will cost $14.99/month (same as HBO and HBO Now) when it launches May 27. (WarnerMedia)

HBO Max, AT&T’s upcoming streaming video service, is slowly but surely adding to its lineup of supported devices and platforms.

The company today said that the service – which launches May 27 – will be integrated with the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV. Customers with second and third generation Apple TV models will be able to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone or iPad to their TV with AirPlay.

Existing HBO NOW customers who are billed through the App Store and HBO subscribers through Apple TV channels can log in and access the HBO Max app at no additional charge. New HBO Max customers will be able to subscribe directly in the app using in-app purchase.

RELATED: HBO Max picks May 27 launch date

HBO Now has also announced distribution deals with YouTube TV and Charter – whose HBO subscribers will be among the first to get access to HBO Max – along with AT&T’s video and mobile services.

At launch, AT&T will offer HBO Max to the approximately 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms, at no additional charge. HBO Now direct-billed users who subscribe directly through HBONow.com will also have access to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max product. AT&T customers on premium video, mobile and broadband services will be offered bundles with HBO Max included at no additional charge.

HBO Max will cost $14.99/month (same as HBO and HBO Now) when it launches. AT&T expects to have 50 million domestic subscribers and 75-90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

Read more on
subscription video on demand (SVOD) AT&T Apple HBO Max WarnerMedia

