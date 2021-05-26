HBO Max adds mobile plan for international launch

HBO Max has picked June 29 as its launch date across Latin America and the Caribbean, where it will offer two plans including a mobile option.

The plans, which start at $3/month, include Standard—with access to three simultaneous users, five personalized profiles, content downloads and 4K video—and Mobile—with a single standard definition stream with optimized image quality.

HBO Max will also offer subscriptions for recurring periods of three or 12 months with a discount of up to 30% in its new international markets.

The platform will be available through partners like AT&T Mexico, DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil, DirecTV GO and Grupo América Móvil, which will offer HBO Max to its subscribers. Users who have an existing HBO linear subscription through distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), will have access to HBO Max for no additional cost.

RELATED: WarnerMedia buys You.i TV ahead of HBO Max global expansion

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max. We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here,” said Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, in a statement.

The Latin America and Caribbean launch for HBO Max includes Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

In addition to offering films and series including HBO Max originals, the streaming service will also livestream UEFA Champions League soccer matches in Brazil and Mexico.