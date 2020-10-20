HBO Max coming to AT&T connected cars next year

HBO Max is still working on adding crucial distribution deals with Amazon and Roku devices but the service has broken through in the connected car market.

AT&T said it plans to offer HBO Max as a “unique premium bundle of connectivity and content” for AT&T connected car data plan subscribers next year.

Before that service arrives, though, AT&T has introduced another streaming service that takes advantage of WarnerMedia content. WarnerMedia RIDE, which works on personal smartphones or tablets connected to in-car Wi-Fi hotspots, includes news and sports programming and content from brands such as Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS and TNT. The service will be available in select Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

"General Motors pioneered the connected car industry and we continue to put our customers at the center of what those connections can offer," said Santiago Chamorro, vice president of GM Global Connected Services, in a statement. "The addition of WarnerMedia's library of podcasts, movies and television programming – combined with AT&T's Wi-Fi connectivity – is just another way we're enhancing the ownership experience for our customers, whether that's a family looking to entertain kids in a Chevrolet Suburban or a commuter enjoying a favorite podcast in a Cadillac CT5."

"This relationship with GM means we can fully connect car owners with new immersive experiences and exclusive content to create meaningful connections for the whole family," said Barry Loudis, vice president of WarnerMedia Content Experiences, in a statement.

WarnerMedia RIDE will be available with AT&T unlimited data plans in connected cars at no additional cost across U.S domestic car brands. The WarnerMedia RIDE app is available for both Android and iOS devices starting today.