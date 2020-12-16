HBO Max goes live on PlayStation 5

HBO Max is already available on the PlayStation 4 but now the subscription streaming service is launching on that console’s successor.

Starting today, PlayStation 5 users can download, sign in and access the HBO Max app. The launched comes one day after HBO Max added Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex to its list of compatible devices.

HBO Max is showing up just in time for the holidays and the service’s Christmas Day premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984” and before Warner Bros. begins sending each of its 2021 films to HBO Max on the same day they premiere in U.S. theaters.

HBO Max is currently available on Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, Google Chromecast, Xbox One and Samsung smart TVs. Last month, HBO Max finally launched on Amazon Fire TV devices after a lengthy standoff between AT&T and Amazon.

However, HBO Max has yet to reach a distribution deal with Roku, leaving a massive hole in the service’s potential addressable audience and leaving Roku without a major streaming platform.

According to Variety, the companies are in active discussions but are still in disagreement with how HBO Max will be sold on the Roku platform and about how to split up advertising inventory that will be available through HBO Max’s ad-supported tier expected to launched in 2021.

In November, Roku said it has 46 million active accounts, up 43% year over year. In October, AT&T reported that total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers exceeded 38 million while 8.6 million customers have activated HBO Max. Last week, AT&T CEO John Stankey said the number of authenticated HBO Max accounts is now at 12.6 million.