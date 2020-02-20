HBO Max lands first distribution deal with YouTube TV

HBO Max has scored its first distribution deal through a new agreement with Google’s YouTube TV, which will carry the streaming service when it launches in May.

Beginning in the spring, YouTube TV will start offering HBO and Cinemax to its subscribers for the first time. HBO Max will be added to the platform when it launches. Any YouTube TV subscribers who add on HBO will get immediate access to HBO Max when it launches.

The new agreement expands on YouTube TV’s existing deal with WarnerMedia that includes carriage for TBS, TNT, truTV, CNN, HLN, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim and Cartoon Network.

“Our commitment at YouTube TV is to deliver TV to our members how and when they want it,” said Lori Conkling, global head of partnerships at YouTube TV, in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with WarnerMedia to deliver their family of networks that are popular among our members, as well as introduce HBO, Cinemax and HBO Max to our growing line-up of premium content.”

AT&T hasn’t announced many new HBO Max deals with its existing traditional HBO distributors. But in November, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said he’s optimistic his company’s pay TV partners will ultimately sign on to new distribution agreements for HBO Max.

He said the deals will still include monthly residuals for distributors, and that more user data will boost monetization for HBO Max’s ad-supported tier when it launches next year.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 per month, the same as HBO and HBO Now.

HBO Max will launch with 10,000 hours of content, including the entire HBO service and new HBO Max Originals. The service will also have a library of content from Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth and Looney Tunes along with some third-party licensed series and films.