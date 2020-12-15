HBO Max launches on Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex

HBO Max is finally launching on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms nearly seven months after going live.

The service will be available for access on both platforms starting today and will work with the Xfinity voice remote.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, head of sales and account management at WarnerMedia Distribution, in a statement. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

HBO Max is showing up just in time for the holidays and the service’s Christmas Day premiere of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

The launch gives HBO Max another important point of distribution ahead of its plan to release the entire 2021 Warner Bros. film slate on HBO Max at the same time as those movies premiere in U.S. theaters.

The deal could also help accelerate activations among legacy HBO subscribers. According to the Wall Street Journal, HBO Max is available to approximately 25 million existing HBO subscribers but only a small fraction have activated it.

However, AT&T CEO John Stankey last week said that 12.6 million HBO subscribers have now authenticated their HBO Max accounts, which he said it up another 4 million from where the company was at the end of the previous quarter.

“I feel good about the plays we’re running right now. I feel good about the data points that are occurring,” Stankey said.

In October, AT&T reported that total domestic HBO and HBO Max subscribers exceeded 38 million while 8.6 million customers have activated HBO Max. That marked an increase over the 36.3 million HBO and HBO Max subscribers and 4.1 million HBO Max activations the company counted at the end of the second quarter.