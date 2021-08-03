HBO Max now offers free episodes inside of its app

HBO Max has been offering sneak peeks of its series for people who don’t subscribe to the service as a way of hopefully converting them into paying customers.

The company had already been doing this through HBOMax.com, through a recent partnership with Snapchat and through Front Row programming blocks on TBS and TNT. Now the service is letting non-subscribers catch a glimpse directly from the HBO Max app.

WarnerMedia said that 13 episodes from series including “The Flight Attendant,” “Love Life,” “Lovecraft Country” and “Game of Thrones” will initially be available to preview. Users can browse the entire HBO Max catalog of programming across the service in-app and will see distinctions around which episodes can be viewed without a subscription and which ones are available after signing up.

Last month, WarnerMedia reached a deal to let Snapchat users in the U.S. watch select episodes of HBO Max programming virtually alongside other users for free through Snap Minis, the social media network’s platform for interactive co-viewing that offers chat and other features. In May, the company said it would make some HBO Max originals available with limited commercial interruptions through TBS and TNT’s MVPD partners via weekly linear rollouts and VOD.

HBO Max sells an ad-free tier for $14.99 per month and an ad-supported tier for $9.99 per month. The company said that right now subscribers can save 15% by pre-paying for a year of ad-supported HBO Max for $99.99 or ad-free HBO Max for $149.99/year.

During the second quarter, HBO Max and HBO added 2.8 million total domestic subscribers, taking the domestic total up to 47 million and global total up to 67.5 million. As a result, the company raised its global HBO Max year-end forecast to 70 million to 73 million subscribers.