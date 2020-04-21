HBO Max picks May 27 launch date

HBO Max, AT&T’s upcoming subscription streaming service, has chosen May 27 as its launch date and has announced the slate of originals that will be available on day one.

Originals available at launch including “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick; documentary series “On the Record;” reality competition series “Craftopia;” the new “Looney Tunes Cartoons;” and “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo.” HBO Max will continue getting new originals including “The Flight Attendant,” the “Friends” reunion special, “Doom Patrol,” “Search Party,” “Expecting Amy,” “Raised by Wolves,” “Close Enough,” and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO.”

At launch, HBO Max will also include the entire HBO service along with licensed programs including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Doctor Who,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Bachelor,” “Sesame Street,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The service will also include a library of more than 2,000 films in the first year.

“Our number one goal is having extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix we are so excited to unveil on May 27th will bear that out,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, in a statement. “Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the all-star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will deliver a platform and a robust slate of content that is varied, of the highest quality, and second to none.”

At launch, AT&T will offer HBO Max to the approximately 10 million HBO subscribers on AT&T distribution platforms, at no additional charge. HBO Now direct-billed users who subscribe directly through HBONow.com will also have access to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max product. AT&T customers on premium video, mobile and broadband services will be offered bundles with HBO Max included at no additional charge.

AT&T has also reached HBO Max distribution deals with YouTube TV and Charter, whose HBO subscribers will be among the first to get access to HBO Max.

HBO Max will cost $14.99/month (same as HBO and HBO Now) when it launches. AT&T expects to have 50 million domestic subscribers and 75-90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.