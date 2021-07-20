HBO Max previews free episodes through Snapchat co-viewing feature

HBO Max is betting on free episode previews on Snapchat to help attract new audiences to its subscription streaming video service.

Beginning today, Snapchat users in the U.S. can watch select episodes of HBO Max programming virtually alongside other users for free through Snap Minis, the social media network’s platform for interactive co-viewing that offers chat and other features. At launch, HBO Max will make pilot episodes for “Gossip Girl,” “Game of Thrones,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Lovecraft Country” and more available for free. The company said the lineup will be refreshed on an ongoing basis.

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding. Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand,” said Sarah Lyons, executive vice president of DTC global product management at HBO Max, in a statement. “We believe humans value recommendations that come from other humans, so having the opportunity for friends to suggest, and then subsequently watch content together paves the way for more meaningful discovery.”

HBO Max Snap Minis viewers can invite up to 63 other users by sending an in-chat message with a link to join the Mini, or by sending a clickable sticker link with the image of the show via Snap's camera. Once users are in the Mini with their group, they can watch an episode through synchronized playback together, chat and share Bitmoji reactions throughout the show.

Following each episode, users 18 years and older, will be presented with the option to go to HBO Max to subscribe, continue watching the series and explore the entire catalog.

“We’re excited to partner with HBO Max to offer our community an innovative co-viewing experience inside of Snapchat,” said Alston Cheek, director of platform partnerships at Snap, in a statement. “Snap Minis offer an exciting new way for HBO Max to create social experiences for fans of its programming, complementing our incredible Snap Originals and partnered content available on Discover. The Mini is easy to use, and instantly brings friends together to watch their favorite titles and discover new shows for free.”

Lyons, speaking last month at The StreamTV Show, predicted that HBO Max will eventually add co-viewing experiences on its platform.