HBO Max sets distribution agreement with Hulu

HBO Max has added Hulu to the list of distribution partners for its new streaming service that will launch on May 27.

Existing HBO on Hulu subscribers will be given access to HBO Max at launch at no additional cost, though the company said there will be some limited exceptions of availability. The company did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

The company also said that eligible new and existing Hulu subscribers will be able to purchase HBO Max directly through Hulu for $14.99 per month.

The Hulu agreement joins other distribution deals that have been slowly forming for HBO Max. The service also has agreements in place with AT&T, Charter and YouTube TV, where existing HBO subscribers will get automatic access to HBO Max when it launches.

This week, HBO Max also announced that it will be available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV and Google Chromecast. Existing HBO Now subscribers who signed up through the App Store or Google Play will get access to HBO Max for no additional cost.

Last week, AT&T said its distribution agreements for HBO Max covered nearly 50% of the HBO embedded wholesale base and more than two-thirds of the retail base, but the Apple, Android and Hulu deals this week have increased those numbers now. John Stankey, who’ll be taking over as CEO at AT&T after Randall Stephenson’s retirement, said more distribution agreements will be announced prior to the service’s launch.

HBO Max will cost $14.99/month (same as HBO and HBO Now) when it launches. AT&T expects to have 50 million domestic subscribers and 75-90 million premium subscribers by year-end in 2025 across the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

HBO Max will feature original series along with the entire HBO service and licensed programs including “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Doctor Who,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Bachelor,” “Sesame Street,” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” The service will also include a library of more than 2,000 films in the first year.