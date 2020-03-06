Here are the companies skipping NAB Show 2020

The annual NAB Show in Las Vegas is still on for April 18-22 in Las Vegas. However, coronavirus concerns have led some companies to change plans or pull out of NAB all together.

“NAB is taking COVID-19 very seriously and is fully invested and prepared to host a successful NAB Show in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas is maintaining rigorous cleanliness and safety standards throughout public spaces, resorts and meeting facilities, and hosts successful trade events daily,” NAB said in a statement on February 19. The organization said it’s sticking to the guidance and safety measures issued by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s also working with city and state officials, as well as the Las Vegas Convention Center, to monitor the situation as the first cases of coronavirus are reported in Nevada.

Nevertheless, some companies have announced that they are skipping the show or altering their plans around the event. FierceVideo will work on maintaining a list of the companies pulling out of the NAB Show or changing their plans.

AJA Video Systems: The company said it “made this decision out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our employees and partners worldwide.” It intends to transition all its planned NAB events to web-based video conferences.

Nikon: The company – along with MRMC, a Nikon Group company – is skipping NAB and said it will “continue to closely evaluate our travel policies, programs and activities to mitigate risk.”

Fox: The broadcaster reportedly canceled an affiliate board dinner that was set to take place during the NAB Show.

TVU Networks: The company will not exhibit at the 2020 NAB Show and is exploring “alternatives to physical participation.”

Zaxcom: The company, which said it’s participated in the NAB Shows for 30 consecutive years, has withdrawn this year. “We greatly look forward to seeing our colleagues and friends from all over the world and will greatly miss that without a physical presence at this year’s show.”