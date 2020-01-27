Hours spent watching video rose 33% in 2019 – Parks Associates

Direct-to-consumer ads
Parks’ new study also found that more than one quarter of U.S. broadband households rank local broadcast channels as their most enjoyed type of channel. (Getty/FS-Stock)

Consumers spent more time watching video in 2019 than in 2018, according to Parks Associates, which reported a 33% increase in hours spent per week in video viewing.

The TV screen remains the primary point of focus. Parks said TV sets still account for more than half of all video consumed by U.S. broadband households each week. The firm’s new 360 View: Digital Media and Connected Consumers report also suggested that consumers spend on average nearly 20 hours per week watching video on a TV, compared to nearly four hours on a mobile phone.

"Understanding consumers is key to driving acquisition and minimizing churn among video services," said Steve Nason, senior analyst at Parks Associates, in statement. "Different demographics show markedly different attitudes and preferences. NPS scores for Netflix are higher among women, while NPS scores for premium OTT services such as Starz, Showtime, and HBO Now are higher among men. Younger video consumers represent the future of the industry, but their programming and platform preferences are distinct from older segments, which puts traditional pay-TV providers in a difficult position. Changing the traditional pay-TV service model could alienate older, high-ARPU customers, but not changing could doom future prospects."

RELATED: Parks Associates releases its top 10 U.S. streaming services list

Parks’ new study also found that more than one quarter of U.S. broadband households rank local broadcast channels as their most enjoyed type of channel.

The firm said adoption of over-the-top (OTT) video subscription services has plateaued at 71% of broadband households, consumers ages 18-24 watch as much video on a computer as they do on a TV set (about 16 hours per week) and half of U.S. broadband households subscribe to Netflix. Amazon Prime Video is second with a 38% adoption rate.

Read more on
audience measurement subscription video on demand (SVOD) Netflix Parks Associates

Suggested Articles

Video

AT&T loses over 1M subs, Facebook cuts back on originals

Alan Wolk, lead analyst and co-founder at TV[R]EV, takes on AT&T's massive video sub losses and Facebook's shifting content strategy.

by Alan Wolk
Roku Premiere
Video

Roku loses Fox apps days before Super Bowl

In what could amount to a major blow to the Super Bowl’s streaming audience numbers, Roku said it will pull Fox’s standalone apps from its platform.

by Ben Munson
Charter's updated logo
Cable

Charter lost 105,000 video subscribers in Q4

Charter’s video subscriber base continued to erode but the company’s video revenues increased during the fourth quarter.

by Ben Munson