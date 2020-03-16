Hulu expands 1080p/60fps support to Fire TV and other devices

Hulu said soon it will begin offering 1080p/60fps (frames per second) support for live streaming channels on additional devices.

The company said this month it will release the upgrades for select live channels for Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Samsung devices. The company didn’t immediately respond to a question about which live channels will get support and what Samsung devices are included.

The company said additional devices and channels will be coming soon.

In December, Hulu announced 1080p/60fps support on select live channels was coming to Xbox One and Apple TV (4th generation or later). That was after the company in 2018 began testing 60fps for its live TV service.

“Due to the dependencies required to enable 60fps, we’ll be rolling it out in phases to get you these higher-quality streams as quickly as possible. By offering our live streams at this frame rate, our goal is to provide a significantly more immersive viewing experience for Live TV,” the company said in a Reddit post, adding that viewers will notice improvements most while watching sports or news.

The live channel upgrades arrive after earlier this month Hulu + Live TV said it was launching on PlayStation 4.

Hulu + Live TV ended the fourth quarter with 3.2 million subscribers, up from 1.7 million one year ago, and YouTube TV ended the fourth quarter with more than 2 million subscribers, up from approximately 1 million a year ago.

Hulu + Live TV is also currently supported by Apple TV (4th generation), Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon’s Echo Show, Roku devices, Xbox One, Xbox 360, iOS and Android mobile devices, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, select LG and Samsung TVs, VIZIO SmartCast TVs, Windows 10, Mac and PC browsers, and Chromecast.