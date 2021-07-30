Hulu + Live TV adds NFL Network, $9.99/month sports add-on

The 2021 NFL season is approaching quickly and Hulu + Live TV is bulking up its channel lineup to help meet customer demand.

Starting today, the NFL Network is available to all of Hulu’s Live TV subscribers in the core $64.99 a month subscription plan. The company is also introducing a new Sports Add-on package featuring six networks— NFL RedZone, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, MAVTV Motorsports Network, TVG and TVG2—for an extra $9.99 per month.

"We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL RedZone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers," said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media, in a statement. "One of our top priorities as a League remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and so we're very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu's live subscribers."

Hulu has made other recent moves to bulk up the sports content available on its platform, including earlier this year making ESPN+ programming and pay-per-views available through Hulu.

Last week, Hulu + Live TV added another important distribution point through a deal to launch on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex platform. For now, existing Hulu + Live TV subscribers can sign in to access the service on Flex but Comcast said that in the coming weeks it will begin allowing new customers to sign up for the service directly from Flex devices.

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming – all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment at Comcast Cable, in a statement.