Hulu offers steep discount for Black Friday

Hulu
(Hulu)

Hulu is cutting the price of its SVOD-only service by more than 60% as limited time Black Friday deal.

The company said that new and eligible returning subscribers – those who haven’t been subscribers for more than three months – can get Hulu’s ad-supported plan, normally $5.99 per month, for $1.99 per month for one year. The deal is available beginning midnight on Thanksgiving through November 30.

Hulu has a history of offering significant discounts to its ad-supported service for new and returning subscribers. In 2019, the company knocked 50% off the price as part of promotion tied to Chrissy Teigen. In late 2018, Hulu rolled out a promotion selling its service for $0.99 per month for a year.

WHITEPAPER

How To Lower the Cost of Ownership of Your Cable Access Network

This white paper presents a cost analysis of a virtualized cable modem termination system (CMTS) deployed in a distributed access architecture (DAA). Learn how to eliminate traditional CMTS constraints, efficiently enhance your network performance and more.

RELATED: Hulu + Live TV raises price to $65/month

The big discount for Hulu’s SVOD-only service shows up as the company is getting ready to increase the monthly cost for its Hulu + Live TV service. The live streaming TV service will raise its price by $10 per month, from $54.99 to $64.99, beginning December 18 for both new and existing customers. The price of Hulu with no ads plus live TV will also increase from $60.99/month to $70.99/month.

Hulu ended the most recent quarter with 36.6 million total subscribers, 32.5 million of which subscribe to the SVOD-only service. That figure is up 27% annually from 25.6 million in 2019. As Hulu’s SVOD-only subscriber base grows, it’s average revenue per user has shrunk slightly, down 1% year over year.

Disney attributed Hulu’s ARPU decline to the introduction of the bundled subscription package – which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99/month – and lower per-subscriber advertising revenue. The company said the decline was partially offset by a lower mix of wholesale and promotional subscribers, but the newest Black Friday deal is likely to put a higher number of promotional subscribers into the mix.

Read more on
subscription video on demand (SVOD) Hulu Disney

Suggested Articles

Nuix's latest Black Report offers insights straight from the mouths of hackers and penetration testers (Image xijian / iStockPhoto)
Video

Hawley: New sign-in to your account? It pays to be watchful

How can we defend ourselves? Mostly, it’s a matter of common sense.

by Steve Hawley
Video

Tis the season for Hallmark Movies Now to reach 1M subscribers

Hallmark Movies Now has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

by Ben Munson
Comcast
Cable

Comcast plots data caps, price hikes in 2021

Comcast is planning new data caps and video service price increases for its subscribers in 2021.

by Ben Munson