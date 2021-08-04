IMDb TV app arrives on Android and iOS mobile devices

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, added important distribution points today with app launches on both Android and iOS mobile devices in the U.S.

The expanded distribution follows IMDb TV app launches this year on Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android TV devices, LG smart TVs (2018-2021 models), PlayStation 4 consoles and Chromecast with Google TV. IMDb TV is also available as an app on Fire TV and a free Channel within the Prime Video app.

IMDb TV has become a significant part of Amazon’s advertising strategy. In February, the company said it had expanded its reach to more than 55 million monthly active viewers of ad-supported OTT content, up from about 20 million at the same time in 2020 and the 40 million it reported in July during FierceVideo’s OTT Blitz Week. That audience reach figure includes IMDb TV along with network and broadcaster apps like Discovery, CW, CNNGo, and CBS, which are powered by Amazon Publisher Services, as well as its own curated News app.

IMDb TV has benefitted from recent content licensing deals alongside Amazon Prime Video. Last month, Amazon and Comcast/NBCUniversal announced a new pay-one window rights deal for Universal Pictures films and, as part of that deal IMDb TV got network-window rights for Universal’s 2020-2021 films and access to some Universal animated films. That includes movies like “F9” and “Sing 2,” all with full exclusivity across AVOD, SVOD and FVOD (free video on-demand) during the license period.

“This significant deal with UFEG is another step forward in solidifying IMDb TV’s reputation as a premium free destination for blockbuster movies,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, in a statement. “Expanding our library with prominent UFEG titles from every genre, IMDb TV continues to deliver on our promise to provide viewers the content they crave with something for everyone."