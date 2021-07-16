Innovid hires Satur as VP of global brand partnerships

Innovid, one of the largest ad tech companies focused on connected TV, announced former Flashtalking executive Dominic Satur as VP of global brand partnerships on Wednesday.

Satur will be tasked with expanding Innovid’s relationships with global brands as they transition from traditional to addressable media.

“Connected TV is a global phenomenon – with rapid adoption across all regions,” said Zvika Netter, Innovid CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “Dominic is a proven leader and his combination of strategic know-how and deep technical expertise of the advertising ecosystem makes him the ideal candidate to shepherd CTV growth across our markets. He will counsel clients and brands on how to build and leverage data to drive more effective advertising and show them how Innovid adds unique value and ROI to their technology stack.”

Satur’s departure as Flashtalking’s VP of business development in Europe, a position he held for 10 years, comes on the heels of an acquisition by Mediaocean, announced Tuesday.

Flashtalking, known for its independent ad server, was acquired for a reported $500 million as a means of capturing more of the programmatic market and capitalizing on the rise in ad tech IPOs.

According to Innovid, Satur’s decision centers on the company’s leadership in CTV and proprietary software development kit technology, which purportedly holds a competitive advantage due its expansive integrations.

"I'm excited to be joining Innovid just as we're beginning to see the convergence of traditional linear and connected television as well as the emergence of new – and the maturity of established – CTV players, both global and regional," Satur said in a statement. "I've spent the past decade collaborating with leading marketers on innovation in digital advertising, and I'm thrilled to bring this experience to the table and help brands optimize their advertising effectiveness across all screens and devices, including CTV.”

Satur joins Innovid amid news of growth as the company recently made headlines Wednesday when it announced it would provide ad management solutions for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, airing from July 23 through August 8.

What’s more, the 14-year-old ad tech company recently announced plans to go public through a merger with a new special-purpose acquisition company from ION Asset Management Ltd, with a pro forma valuation of $1.3 billion. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.